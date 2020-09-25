South Korea’s smartphone brand Samsung brings most of the new features to the A-series phones before bringing in its Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series. The company brought the world’s first quad camera setup to its Galaxy A9 (2018). Now a new report has said that for the first time the company can offer a five-sensor Penta camera setup on the rear panel in the Galaxy A72.

At present, there are very few phones whose Penta camera setup with five sensors is available on the rear panel. Phones with Penta cameras have been launched by Xiaomi, Huawei and Nokia. However, things may change next year and The Elec report quoted tipsster Abhishek Yadav as saying that the Penta camera setup could be mainstream. According to the report, it may start with the Galaxy A72.

Penta camera setup will be like this

Reports coming out say that apart from the Galaxy A72, the camera sensors found in other Galaxy smartphones may also increase. Apart from this, details related to the camera setup of Galaxy A72 have also been shared. Apart from the 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone can get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 3x telephoto lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

32 megapixel selfie camera

In the new phone, Samsung can offer 32 megapixel selfie camera in addition to the Penta camera setup on the rear panel. The front-facing Penta camera system can be powerful and after Samsung enters the midrange phone, it can also make room in other devices. Only the camera specifications of the phone have been shared in the report. The Galaxy A72 can get Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 5G connectivity support.