South Korean company Samsung may soon launch five camera Samsung Galaxy A72. There have been reports that the company may launch the smartphone in early 2021. This will be the first smartphone to come with a five-sensor camera setup. It is believed that this smartphone will come within mid range.

A report by The Elec states that the Galaxy A72 will come with a Penta-camera setup. The phone features have been leaked in the report, which states that the five-camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 5-megapixel Macro lens and 5-megapixel sensor are included.

The Galaxy A72 is not the first phone to come with a Penta-camera setup. Earlier, HMD Global has introduced Nokia 9 PureView with a similar sensor with five cameras. The Galaxy A72 is believed to be an upgrade to the Galaxy A71, which was brought to market earlier this year. It has also been reported in the report that Samsung is going to increase the number of life-saving camera modules in its smartphone.