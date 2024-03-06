A Russian blogger published a review of the Samsung Galaxy A55 before the announcement of the gadget

Video reviews of the new Samsung smartphone, which has not yet been officially presented, began to appear on the Internet. A Lenta.ru correspondent drew attention to this.

Thus, journalists from the publication Chip noticedWhat's on YouTube– the channel of a blogger under the nickname MadCoby published a review of the Samsung Galaxy A55. After some time, the video was hidden or deleted. The official announcement of the device will take place on March 11.

Also authors of Android Headlines noticed to a similar review of the new Samsung smartphone, which was published by an anonymous blogger on the Bilibili platform. The author recorded a 15-minute video dedicated to the device. Journalists were unable to explain how the release sample of the Galaxy A55 appeared among bloggers before the announcement.

Judging by the videos, the Samsung Galaxy A55 received an Exynos 1480 processor, an Xclipse 530 graphics accelerator and up to 12 gigabytes of RAM. The device has a 6.64-inch AMOLED display with a frequency of 120 Hz, support for Vision Booster and HDR 10+ technologies. On the back of the smartphone there is a triple camera with 50, 12 and 5 megapixel lenses. The device is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5000 milliamp-hours.

This is not the first time that Samsung devices end up in Russia before the rest of the world. Thus, in January, Russian retailers brought the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 to the country before the official start of sales.