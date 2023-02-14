Samsung it doesn’t need too many introductions, it is a leading company in the technology sector, which stands out from the competition due to many different products including above all tablets and smartphones. Today, we are here to tell you about the last category, as we may perhaps have some new information about a possible future Samsung Galaxy A54!

Samsung Galaxy A54, here are some specifications!

If you are looking for a reliable and high-performance smartphone that allows you not to give up on quality despite a slightly more limited budget than the costs of the top of the range, then the Samsung Galaxy A series can certainly be right for you. Today we really want to tell you about one of these mid-range phones, the Samsung Galaxy A54, ticked recently in some leak.

The device in question should come out in the course of this 2023 and thanks to the German portal WinFuture we could have some first rudimentary information regarding its specifications. We are talking about a device equipped with a 120Hz FHD + AMOLED display, with a good 6.4 inches of screen. Everything will be accompanied by the Exynos 1380 SoC with ARM Mali-C68 GPU.

As for the memory instead, nothing surprising: 8GB of RAM and two versions of 128 and 264GB of storage space. As for the camera instead, a 50MP main sensor made with a new lens will allow you to take quality photos, together with a 12MP wide angle and a 5MP macro. The battery promises 5000 mAh.

In short, this Samsung Galaxy A54 does not deviate too much from its predecessor in some respects, but it is very promising. As for the price, it is a cifrabout 500 euros, therefore slightly higher than the A53. In any case, we remind you that for now it is only a leak, so take everything with a grain of salt and we will certainly keep you updated in case they arrive some official confirmations!