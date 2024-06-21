Every time a cell phone from the best-known brands goes on the market, it is inevitable that comparisons and analyzes are made about its features and benefits with respect to its cost and quality. This is why the Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB Since it was released it has been equated with the Apple iPhone 13. And they share some characteristics, but they also differ in others, and even more so if the Galaxy is on sale.

In the midst of questions about the benefits of both models, Amazon Mexico generates more stir by lowering the price of the product by 43% Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB SSD cell phone and lilac color. The smartphone with 5000mAh battery meets $4,800 pesos DISCOUNTso for a short time you will be able to pay for the $6,399 Mexican pesos in cash purchases with bank cards.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 20, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

Thus, the mobile phone that previously cost $11,199 pesos is now $6,399, a promotion that only applies to cash payments with credit and debit cards. Other payment methods participate and will be explained later, as well as the distinctive features of the Galaxy A54 that does not ask anything of the iPhone 13 and 12.

Why do you compare the Samsung Galaxy A54 with the iPhone 13?

– Since its launch, the Samsung Galaxy A54 cell phone has been purchased with the iPhone 13 due to some special features compared to the Apple phone. To begin with, the battery of the Samsung mid-range is 5,000 mAh, while the other is 3242mAh.

– In RAM memory the first has 8GB and the iPhone has 4GB RAM.

– The Samsung screen is another point in its favor since it is 6.4″ with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the Apple phone has 60Hz and measures 6.1 inches.

– In terms of cameras, the Galaxy has 50MP in the main one and the other smartphone has a 12MP central camera, although despite the figures at this point, there are those who maintain that the iPhone’s image resolution would be better and that said cell phone would achieve some shots that the Not Samsung.

– Fast charging is also another point to consider because the South Korean company’s smartphone has 25W charging speed and the iPhone 13 has 15W.

– The price is another point to consider since the iPhone 13 256GB on Amazon Mexico it has a price of $15,999 Mexican pesos (at the time of writing this article), while the Samsung A54 256GB costs $6,399 pesos for the 43% DISCOUNT it has right now.

Although it must be considered that the iPhone 13 is a previous model to the Galaxy A54, there are those who continue to analyze its characteristics, some defending the quality-price between the Apple product and others that of Samsung.

What payment methods apply for the Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB cell phone on Amazon?

The payment method that maintains the discounted price of $6,399 pesos of the Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB cell phone is he cash payment through bank debit and credit cards. This cell phone with a 43% discount does not have an interest-free monthly purchase option, but it does have a financing cost of 24 monthly payments with interest that are detailed in the table below.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $375.40* $2,610.79 $9,009.79 18 months $463.92* $1,951.70 $8,350.70 12 months $649.49* $1,394.98 $7,793.98 9 months $830.44* $1,075.03 $7,474.03 6 months $1,197.68* $787.08 $7,186.08 3 months $2,301.50* $505.52 $6,904.52

What features does the Samsung Galaxy A54 cell phone have?

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 smartphone has features that make it attractive to users looking for quality photography, storage, and a reliable cell phone brand. Now the main features of this phone are listed at a reduction of more than 40% of its initial price.

– Galaxy A54 model.

– Samsung brand.

– Violet color.

– 5G technology.

– 256 GB of SSD memory.

– Android 13.0 one operating system.

– 8GB RAM memory.

– 6.4″ FHD Amoled screen.

– Connectivity via Bluetooth, NFC and Wifi.

– Octa Core processor.

– 5000mAh battery.

– Waterproof.

– 50MP+12MP+5MP cameras.

– 32MP front camera.

