Today is October 10, 2023 and this means that the Prime Offers Festival. This is a promotion lasting 48 hours which allows you to take advantage of a series of very interesting discounts. For example, we have a way to buy Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 8+128 GB. The discount is 11% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €389.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with this model. The battery is 5,000 mAh. The screen is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a multicamera system with a 50 MP main camera.