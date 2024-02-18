The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB. The reported discount compared to the median price is 7%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €324.24. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by Harpsolution and shipped by Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy A54
The Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone offers a screen 6.4 inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 (FHD+) and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The rear camera is 50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP (F1.8, F2.2, F2.4) with Digital Zoom up to 10x. The RAM is 8 GB.
Measure 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm and weighs 202 grams. The battery is 5,000 mAh and promises up to 20 hours of web browsing, or 21 hours of video playback.
#Samsung #Galaxy #A54 #sale #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply