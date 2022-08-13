If you are looking for a device in the 300-400 € range, you may be interested in the Samsung Galaxy A53 5Gcurrently on offer on Amazon in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage memory. This device is in fact on offer on the well-known e-commerce with a 26% discount, equal to about € 120 savings compared to the full price.

We do not know how long the promotion will remain active, so if you are really interested I advise you not to delay the purchase too long. However, let’s see what this Samsung device has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: why buy it

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor with good energy efficiency, combined with the 5,000 mAh battery it is in fact able to offer excellent autonomy, perfect for those who want to arrive in the evening without worries.

The rear camera module is certainly satisfactory, the main sensor is 64 MP and there is also the optical stabilizationthanks to which it will be easier to shoot good quality videos without jitter.

Present a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, perfect for enjoying content in excellent quality and for a smooth user experience, it is also equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Below I leave you a summary of the main specifications of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: