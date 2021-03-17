Samsung gets to compete strongly in the segment of the mid-range phones with features that match it with premiums, but at a cheaper price. In the second unpacked of the year in digital version, the South Korean company took advantage of this Wednesday to show its new copies of the “A” series: Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72The latter will soon arrive in Argentina.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A series, the second in relevance behind the well-known Galaxy “S”, are focused on becoming the first cell phone of the young audience, one who seeks to communicate and express himself on social networks with his camera, according to the company.

“Samsung strives to provide consumers with what they want and need most. That’s why we presented the vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone, ”said Dr. TM Roh, President and Chief Business Officer, Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics.

And he added during the presentation: “The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the philosophy of the Galaxy brand with innovations, services and cutting-edge features at an affordable price.”

In this sense, Samsung raised the number and quality level of cameras in its mid-range models, as could be seen in these new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72.

The camera setup of a Samsung Galaxy A 72. Photo: Samsung.

All three have a similar configuration of Versatile quad camera with 64 megapixel high resolution (F1.8, 0.8μm) in its main sensor, a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor, the depth has 5MP and the novelty in this aspect is the 5MP Macro lens to capture even the smallest detail.

Where there were no changes It was the selfie camera, which maintains the 32 megapixels of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 launched between 2016 and 2017.

The function Scene Optimizer uses Artificial Intelligence to photograph with ideal settings for 30 image categories and backgrounds, such as food, landscapes, and pets.

Also, night mode uses multi-frame processing to combine 12 images into one, resulting in a bright and sharp image, even in the dark.

The Galaxy A72 has a similar design to the recently launched Galaxy S21 Ultra. Photo: Samsung.

And to give your images more fun options, Samsung announced its link with Snapchat to apply its popular filters on the camera of the new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72. These will be updated week by week and can even be shared on social networks, as recognized by the company.

When it comes to video, the teams record in 4K format and can capture 8MP high-resolution images thanks to the Video Snap.

Although they share the same style at the design level, which pairs them with the recent Galaxy S21, these new Samsung smartphones present various types of screens and technical configurations.

The main difference is in the battery that lasts two days with capacity of 4500mAh of the A 52 and of 5,000mAh of the A 72.

Inside they are powered by the eight-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card and the latest version of the operating system Android 11.

The new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72.

The two versions of A52 have a 6.5-inch FHD + Super AMOLED screen, while the A72 has a larger size with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED that is equivalent to about 17 centimeters in length. All of them also incorporate a 90HZ refresh rate like high-end phones.

Beyond the technical configurations, the differential of these teams is in the security. The IP67 rating against water and dust allows them to be submerged in 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and, in addition, they have Integrated Samsung Knox9, the defense system that protects information and personal data in real time.

Availability and price

The A52 and A72 models of the Galaxy A series will be available in four colors Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome White approximately from April, according to sources from Samsung Argentina.

What remains to be officially defined will be the price of both teams, which could be around 70 thousand pesos.