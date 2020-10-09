Samsung Galaxy A42 was announced by Samsung about a month ago. Now the company has revealed all the specifications of this A-series handset. Only last month, the company had given information about this affordable 5G phone, but only then the company had released some teasers. Now, Samsung has shared the specifications of the Galaxy A42, but nothing is still known about the price and availability. The Galaxy A42 features four rear cameras, 5000mAh battery and 5G connectivity.The Samsung Galaxy A42 has a 6.6-inch HD + Super Amoled Infinity-U display. The phone has thin bezels. The company has not revealed the name of the handset’s chipset. But depending on the configuration and clock speed, it can be said that it will have a Snapdragon 750G processor. Earlier, the same processor was also found in the listing on Geekbench. Samsung has launched the phone with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM. Storage can be increased up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The phone runs on Android 10, above which OneUI custom skin has been given. It is expected that the handset may come with Android 11 at the time of release. To give power to the Galaxy A42, a 5000mAh battery is provided which supports 15 watts charging.

Talking about the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A42 has four cameras on the rear. The handset has 48 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5 megapixel depth sensor and 5 megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 20-megapixel front sensor for taking selfies. For connectivity, the phone has features such as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C. The Galaxy A42 has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dimensions of the phone are 75.9 X 164.4 X 8.6 millimeters and weighing 190 grams.