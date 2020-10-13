Samsung has finally launched its affordable 5G smartphone Galaxy A42 5G. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is specially designed for those markets where 5G phones are needed at an affordable price. All the premium phones of the South Korean company now have 5G support. The specifications of the Galaxy A42 5G have been made public by the company a few days ago.The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been launched for 349 Great Britain pounds (around Rs 33,400). The sale of the phone will start in the UK from 6 November. The handset will later be made available for sale in other markets of Europe as well. Let us know that earlier this year the company launched the Galaxy A51 5G in the US for $ 499 (about Rs 36,600). This Samsung phone is available in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Gray Color.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: specifications and features

Talking about the design of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, it looks similar to the latest smartphones of Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. It has forward dewdrop cutout. There is a square shape camera module on the back panel with four sensors.

This Samsung handset has a 6.6-inch HD + Super Amoled Infinity-U display, which is equipped with HD + resolution. This smartphone also supports on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. This phone comes with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. The handset has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be increased up to 1 TB via microSD card.

This Samsung 5G phone has four rear cameras. The Galaxy A42 5G has 48 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro sensor. To power the phone, there is a 5000mAh battery that supports 15 watts charging.