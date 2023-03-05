Samsung is one of the most famous companies in the world. The smartphones it produces reach a very high user base. Just a few days ago we told you about some rumors related to the hinge of the new flip here. Today, however, we are talking about a device from the A range, as a user wanted to be daring and managed to bring it to life to the ultimate battery phone!

Samsung Galaxy A32: a user adds a good 30000mAh

Certainly the Galaxy A32 does not boast the best of batteries when it comes to the battery. It was precisely from this premise that the rather uncommon reflection of a user started: giving life to the definitive battery phone! No, we are not exaggerating but let’s go in order. A user posted some photos of a modification made to his phone. The man disassembled the device, removed the original battery and mounted six Samsung 50E cells obviously connected in parallel to give life to the definitive battery.

In short, you saw the photos yourself. Excellent autonomy that can also reach a week of use, among other things now the phone can also act as a charging station for other devices. However, to begin with it takes 7 hours for a full charge. Then we have a small brick weighing 454 grams in our hands and do we want to talk about safety? Undoubtedly a somewhat original idea that of course we advise against applying at home!