Samsung is marketing in Spain the Galaxy A32 5G, a mid-range smart phone that pursues the unwritten standard of the industry for this year: “democratize” access to the new generation of mobile broadband networks with terminals cheaper than the usual ones. top of the range.

The Galaxy A32 5G was announced in January without much marketing so as not to detract from the presentation of the Galaxy S21. They are very different, in terms of performance and price, but both are a good sample of the current catalog of the leader in mobile sales.

The terminal follows the line started with the new “A” series, Samsung’s second in performance after the high-end “S”, but has a New appearance and a distinct rear design where the camera sensors occupy their own space without being compressed into the island-style design that dominates the current trend.

The display is a large Infinity-V LCD with 6.5 inch and trimmed bezels, although not as much as in the impressive AMOLED panel design of the S21. Its resolution is typical in the mid-range, a Full HD expanded to 2,400 x 1,030 pixels.

Samsung has chosen MediaTek to motorize this terminal, as it usually does in this range. Specifically, for the new series Dimensity 720, an ARM with eight processing cores and more importantly native support for 5G.

Its memory capacity is not bad because it can equip up to 8 Gbytes, although the first version that we see for Spain is 4 Gbytes. Its internal storage can reach up to 128 Gbytes, although in the same way the version we see has 64 Gbytes. Both can be expanded with microSD cards of up to 1 Tbyte. Of course, the main camera has been powered by four sensors, while the front one is more discreet and is included in a raindrop design.

To highlight its large battery capacity of 5,000 mAh (including fast charging) is above the segment average. Its audio system supports Dolby Atmos technology and includes a convenient headphone jack that is disappearing from design in mobile phones.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, specifications

screen 6.5-inch IPS Infinity-V Resolution FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Processor MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G Memory 4 – 8 GB Storage 64 – 128 GB (expandable with 1 TB microSD) Frontal camera 13 MP, F2.2 Rear camera Quad configuration:

48 MP, F1.8, main sensor

8 MP, F2.2, wide angle

5 MP, F2.4, macro

2 MP, F2.4, depth sensor Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE / 3G / 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charge Dimensions 164 x 76 x 9.1 mm – 205 grams Operating system Android 10

The Galaxy A32 5G is already listed on the Samsung Spain website and is expected to be available in the next few days. The price of the terminal in a configuration with 4 Gbytes of RAM and 64 Gbytes of storage will cost 239 euros. With Android 10 and the Samsung interface as the top layer, it will be available in four color variants, black, white, blue and purple.