Samsung Galaxy A3 Core has been launched in Africa. This Samsung phone comes with Android Go Edition. It already has Google Go Edition apps installed. This new entry-level smartphone from Samsung is an upgraded variant of the Galaxy A2 core launched last year. The phone has a 3000mAh battery.According to Samsung Nigeria’s Twitter handle, the Galaxy A3 core will be available to buy for 32,500 NGN (about Rs 6,200). The phone can be purchased at Samsung stores and partner stores in Nigeria. This phone comes in Blue, Red and Black color.

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core: Specifications

The dual-sim Galaxy A3 core has a 5.3 inch HD + (720×1480 pixels) TFT LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16: 9. The phone has thick bezels on the top and bottom. The handset has a quad-core processor that runs at 1.5 GHz. The company has not yet revealed the name of the processor. This phone has 1 GB RAM and 16 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A3 core runs on Android Go Edition and comes preinstalled with Google Go edition apps. Explain that Google Go Edition apps have been optimized specifically for handsets with less RAM and storage.

Samsung Galaxy A3 core has an 8 megapixel rear camera with aperture F / 2.2. The rear camera comes with LED flash. There is a 5 megapixel front sensor with aperture F / 2.4 for selfie. Samsung claims that the rear camera comes with 4x digital zoom and can record full HD video at 30 frames per second.

The rear of this cheap phone from Samsung is made of textured polycarbonate. To give power to the phone, a 3000mAh battery has been provided which supports micro-USB charging. The phone supports connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, LTE and Bluetooth 5.0.