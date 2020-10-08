South Korean company Samsung has launched a new variant of its popular smartphone Galaxy A21s in India. The new variant gets 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Earlier, the phone comes in two other variants, which includes 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with 6 GB RAM. The company has not made any other change in the new phone except internal storage.The new 6 GB + 128 GB variant of the phone costs Rs 17,499 and comes in three color options Black, Blue and Silver. The sale of the phone will begin on October 10. Under the offer, ICICI Bank debit and credit card customers will get a cashback of Rs 750 on the purchase of this variant.

The specialty of Samsung Galaxy A21s

The feature of the smartphone is its 48 megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, which has a resolution of HD + (720 x 1600 pixels). This phone, which works on Android 10, gets 64 GB and 128 GB of storage with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. The phone has an Octacore Exynos 850 processor. The phone’s internal storage can be increased to 512 GB.

For photography, it has four rear cameras. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 13-megapixel front camera. Apart from this, a 5,000mAh battery is provided, which supports 15W fast charging. For security, the phone has a feature of fingerprint sensor and face recognition.

