The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Samsung Galaxy A15 4+128GB. The reported discount is 8% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price according to Amazon it is €199.90. The current price is the lowest ever, as already mentioned. The product is sold and shipped by TOPTEC STORE (77% positive ratings). However, it is possible to purchase it for around €3 more sold and shipped by Amazon, with faster delivery. We recommend this latest version.