Samsung can soon unveil two new smartphones. The Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 are Samsung’s upcoming smartphones. Before the official launch, both these Samsung phones have been listed on many different online certification websites. Now both phones have received Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating that both these phones will enter the market soon.However, nothing has been known about the specifications of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 from the Bluetooth listing. Earlier on the benchmarking website, the Galaxy A02 was codenamed SM-A025F. It was revealed from this listing that Qualcomm processor will be given in the phone. The phone will run on Android 10 and will be given 2 GB RAM.

A 5.7 inch HD + resolution display can be given in the phone. There are reports of 13 and 2 megapixel sensors on the rear in the Galaxy A02 and 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front. According to reports, the Galaxy A02 will have Snapdragon 450 processor.

Not much information has been revealed about both phones yet. But considering the leaks so far, it is expected that Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 can be launched in the coming weeks.

Apart from this, news of Samsung Galaxy S21 being launched next year has also started coming. Like the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung’s flagship phones will get a 25 watt charger. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the top-end model of this series and can be given 5000mAh battery.

An upgraded ISOCELL HM2 sensor has also been revealed in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The smartphone series will have a 4k display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

