The South Korean Giant has presented the Samsung Galaxy A02, an inexpensive low-end smartphone that is emerging as a very interesting option for all those who have a very tight budget, but who do not want to give up enjoying a level of performance more than acceptable.

Before going to see the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A02, let’s review the keys to its design and its build quality. As we can see in the images, we are facing a terminal that adopts a classic design, with an all-screen front that shows quite visible edges, a notch in the shape of a raindrop, which houses the front camera, and a simple rear that reveals a dual camera setup with LED flash.

As you may have imagined, being an economical smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A02 is manufactured in polycarbonate (plastic), a material that is characterized by offering high resistance and a good touch, and that has a very low cost. It is key to shaping low-priced smartphones.

Nothing to highlight externally, but we already know the important thing goes inside, so let’s take a look at the components of this new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Specifications

6.5-inch PLS IPS screen with 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution.

MediaTek MT6739W SoC (28 nm) with 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 quad-core CPU.

PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

3 GB of RAM.

32GB of expandable storage capacity.

Dual rear camera: 13 MP main, 2 MP macro.

5 MP main camera.

5,000 mAh battery.

Measurements: 164 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm.

Weight: 206 grams.

Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 layer as the operating system.

At the level of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A02 is placed in quite an interesting position. Its only weak point is the SoC, but it makes up for it by offering a fairly generous amount of RAM (3GB is not a common thing in its price range), and overall it is balanced.

At the moment it has only been launched in some areas of Asia, where it has an exchange price of 82 euros, but it is expected that it will eventually reach the international market, Europe included, with an approximate price of 90 euros, taxes included. Keep in mind that its final price may vary a little depending on the local taxes of each European country.

This type of smartphone offers a very interesting value, especially in the hands of users who want to aspire to something a little better than the classic smarpthone than the low-end that can with WhatsApp and little else. If you are looking for something better, but you have a limited budget, the Galaxy A12 may be an interesting option.