E.Actually, the virtue of patience is a trait to strive for. But not when buying a smartphone. The frequency of new devices is high and the differences between models are usually small. It’s not worth waiting. But there are exceptions. When Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the world’s first foldable smartphone, hit the market, it was clear that the Koreans would try to fix some of the shortcomings of the first edition with the second version. The attempt was successful.

The most noticeable improvement is the larger screen on the front. With a screen diagonal of 6.2 inches, the display in the Fold 2 is even slightly larger than that of the iPhone 11. Only the aspect ratio of 25: 9 takes some getting used to. It stretches out a lot. In everyday life this is always noticeable when there is something to read. Lines of text on websites, in emails or messages are broken earlier. Readability does not suffer, users just have to scroll more often because the lines are consumed faster. Compared to its predecessor, the outside screen is now suitable for all applications that are also used with a normal smartphone.

And then there is the second, huge screen that unfolds when you open the fold. Even during the test of the second generation of the folding phone, the lush, 7.6-inch surface was still fascinating. The screen of the iPad Mini is only slightly larger. It is always nice to see when the area of ​​an app doubles after it is opened. The edge has become narrower. The selfie camera has also shrunk to a small recess. In addition, Samsung has improved the surface of the display. The Koreans speak of a “flexible glass-plastic mixture”. It actually feels more like glass and less like plastic under the tip of the index finger, as it did on the first fold. But the glass feeling of the usual upper-class smartphones does not want to fully adjust. The finger does not slide across the screen as smartly.









What can still sometimes be seen when a lot of light falls on the screen with a dark background is the crease in the middle. But it is seldom noticed and does not bother. On the first fold, the mechanism that was built around the fold was more of a problem. The device only knew two modes: closed or opened. Now the Fold 2 can be locked at almost any point between the two states so that it can be placed on the table like an opened notebook. It has to be folded in around 30 degrees so that it holds.

If you put the bend horizontally and select the appropriate application, the keyboard opens in the lower half of the mail program and the text field in the upper area, which looks like a notebook monitor due to the angled position. On YouTube, the movie is shown at the top, the recommendations for further videos are listed below. There are also two applications that should be active at the same time. It is still possible to arrange several apps on one screen, and certain elements can also be exchanged between them using drag & drop. In everyday life, however, as with the first Fold and other smartphones with this functionality, we rarely used it.

Both screens work like separate workstations. The app arrangement is not adopted for the large screen on the outer display. This also applies to widgets. A quick glance at the cell phone is all it takes to know what the weather is like – you don’t have to open it. By the way, the handover of the app only works for unfolding. If you close the fold, the device switches off and the app does not appear on the outer display.

Whether a triple camera, 12 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of internal memory, a battery with 4500 milliampere hours, 5G module, screen, design language or a fast processor: all of this is top class, as you know from the technology of the current S and Note series . The price of almost 2000 euros is due to the folding mechanism alone.

If you want to pay so much for it because the new genre appeals to you, you can try the Fold 2. It is now ready for the market. The patience paid off.