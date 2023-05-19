Samsung you will surely know it, it is one of the leading companies in the tech sector not only for its smartphones, tablets and PCs but also for household products such as appliances and televisions. In any case, today we don’t want to tell you about a new product but about a new technology on which the company is betting a lot, continuing the tests day after day: solid state batteries!

Samsung focuses on solid-state batteries

As you well know, we have been talking about solid-state batteries for some time now, which should favor the much-coveted transition to eco-sustainable production, also guaranteeing excellent results. For example, Xiaomi also recently illustrated her attempts, which led her to succeed insert a solid-state battery 6000 mAh instead of a normal 4500 mAh lithium.

In any case, however, today we want to tell you about Samsung, another of the companies that are working on this transition, and which apparently continues to develop various solutions both to be applied in the mobile sectors and for electric vehicles. The dedicated factoriesthere are two and specificallySamsung Electro-Mechanics is involved in the research and development of oxide-based batteries for the mobile sector, Samsung SDI is instead working on sulphide-based electrolyte batteries to be applied to electric cars.

In short, the work is there and progress will come, we just have to figure out when. Mass production is still far away but we will keep you updated on all the news about it!