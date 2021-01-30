It was an open secret, but we can finally confirm that Samsung to focus on roll-up and folding screens in 2021. And I say it was an open secret because months ago, at the same time that doubts began about the continuity of the Galaxy Note, some voices began to point out that all the work that the Korean technology company has dedicated so far to its phablet will be redirected to the production of smartphones with this type of screen.

Today we can read at TheElec, which the senior vice president of the company Choi Kwon-young, has confirmed in a conference addressed to investors, after the presentation of results for the fourth fiscal quarter, that throughout 2021 Samsung Display, the technology’s display division, will focus on the foldable and roll-up device market, designing both small and medium-sized displays. And the latter is particularly interesting, because opens the playing field to tablets and, who knows, maybe even convertibles.

Although it does not enjoy as much visibility as other Samsung business areas, it should not be forgotten that its screen division is one of the most joyous to the company, offering various types of them (OLED, LCD, etc.) to all types of customers. Thus, already with the plans to launch their own smartphones, the potential client portfolio that Samsung Display can acquire is added, and that would translate into that part in 2021, and much of it in 2022, devices with this type of screens begin to become popular .

Just a few weeks ago, at CES 2021, we could see that several manufacturers have interesting proposals (at the moment prototypes) in this sense, such as the LG Rollable and the Oppo X 2021 and Oppo X Eden, although it is no less true that there are still many doubts, both in terms of their reliability, and especially their resistance , as in what refers to whether users will trust them. And there is something that we can not ignore, and that is that the first smartphones with screens of this type will be, in all probability, quite expensive.

However, the fact that Samsung has confirmed that its display division will work very actively on these technologies during 2021, supposes an important accolade to all those projects, more or less advanced, which aim to explore the possibilities offered by non-rigid displays. Some possibilities that happen in some cases to break the form factor, in others to offer large screens in small devices, or to provide more versatility to smartphones that, in a moment, can be converted into tablets.

I recognize that I have high expectations in this regard, I think that these new screens can represent a revolution in the field of portable devices. What do you think? Are you interested in the possibilities they offer or, on the contrary, do you think it will be a fiasco? Would you consider buying a smartphone from the first generation of folding and rolling screens?