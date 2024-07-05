Samsung is reportedly about to launch a project to lower the production costs of Micro LED displays, in collaboration with its partners.

Samsung is among the most active manufacturers on the Micro LED front, a technology that for the Korean giant marks the next evolutionary step in the display segment. From the presentation of the first prototypes to today, the company has managed to greatly reduce the available diagonals, reaching the threshold of 75 inches.

However, production costs remain high, which inevitably affect the final price of the products: at the moment, in fact, about 1000 euros are needed for each diagonal of the screen, making it virtually prohibitive to land on the mass market. For this reason, Samsung would be willing to start a project, in collaboration with its partners, to reduce production costs in a rather short period of time. Let’s find out the details.

A 90% cut in 3 years We recently showed you a 35-inch Micro LED display that gave us a first look at the future of TVs and monitors. In order to bring this technology into our homes, Samsung is said to be about to launch a project to reduce the production costs of Micro LED panels, with the aim of cut 90% of spending over the next 3 years. Samsung’s famous The Wall The project also arises from the need to counter the advance of Chinese producers who are investing heavily in this segment. Samsung has held several meetings with its main suppliers to identify weak points in the production chain and start an innovation process, putting a dedicated task force in charge of the project. The company has in fact achieved the development of the technologies necessary for the development of Micro LED panels and can therefore focus on reducing costs.