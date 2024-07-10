Samsung, “unlimited” strike of employees after the breakdown of union negotiations. VIDEO

The employees of Samsung Electronics in South Korea they have called a unlimited strike after the failure of the wage negotiationsThe staff, wearing black jackets with the words “solidarity struggle”, called for protest action on Monday and began an indefinite strike today.

About 5,000 workers gathered in front of the Hwaseong Headquarterssouth of Seoul, with more than 30,000 union members involved, representing more than a fifth of the company’s entire workforce.

The protest was motivated by the request for an additional day of paid leave per year, productivity bonus more transparent and a wage increase of 5.1% already announced by Samsung for this year.

The workers of the #Samsung dressed in black began a three-day strike. The rain did not stop the workers’ unions from #Hwaseong to organize a demonstration with thousands of people interested in higher and bigger wages… pic.twitter.com/97W5urE9UX — Barbara Catania (@Halexyt) July 10, 2024

Despite Samsung’s claims that production will not be interrupted, workers say the strike has had a significant impact. The head of the national Samsung Electronics union, Son Woo-moksaid that “the strike is just the beginning”, signaling a possible escalation of tensions.