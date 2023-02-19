Samsung is one of the leading companies in the technology sector and you certainly know it well. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone or the company’s most performing TV, but about a very curious patent that was recently presented and which sees a projector as the protagonist!

Samsung Files Patent for Projector Smartwatch!

Samsung loves projectors and this is now established, as we have already seen in the now distant 2010 with the Galaxy Beam, the first smartphone with integrated projector. Now the story is about to repeat itself, but this time not with a phone but with a smartwatch.

This was suggested by a very curious new patent which shows a modern watch with an integrated projector, which allows you to give life to some iImage/information on the back of your hand. In case the idea is unclear to you, below we leave you the image that will help you better understand how it works.

Projection would rely on a series of LEDs in the watch case, capable of transmitting the image without distorting it and with a brightness and focal distance that updates in real time to make the projection always clearly visible. Also, apparently the data shown on the hand would be different from the data shown on the display, thus having a sort of second display. We could for example see notifications while we have an application already in use.

In short, an interesting idea but we obviously have to see if it can go through. It is, after all, a mere patent and as you well know, ideas like this are often rejected! Anyway, fingers crossed and we’ll keep you updated!