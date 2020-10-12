This festive season, if you want to buy TV, refrigerator or other electronic digital products, Samsung has brought the best deal for you. Samsung Festival offers can get free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones and attractive schemes, exchange offers, low EMI facility and up to Rs 2000 cashback on purchase of other products including TV, refrigerator, washing machine, oven and AC. You can avail these offers from Samsung during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starting October 16 and Amazon Great Indian Festival starting from 17.

What is the benefit of buying Samsung TV

In Samsung Festival offers, if you buy Samsung Lifestyle TV series The Frame TV on Flipkart, you will get 50 inch TV for Rs 72,990, 55 inch TV for Rs 81,990 and 65 inch TV for Rs 1,29,990. At the same time, Samsung TV of The Serif Series is priced at Rs 64,990 for 43 inch model, Rs 84,990 for 49 inch model and Rs 99,990 for 55 inch model. Customers can get 24 months EMI, exchange offers and cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of these Samsung TVs.

Exchange offers, EMI facility and cashback up to Rs 2000

Which is more beneficial on samsung refrigerators

During Samsung Festival offers, if you buy Samsung’s flagship SpaceMax Family Hub ™ refrigerator on Flipkart, then you will get the Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone worth Rs 37,999 free. With this, you can get cashback of up to 10%. The 657 liter model of Samsung’s flagship freeze is priced at Rs 1,96,990. There are other models, which cost more or less according to liter capacity.

Free Galaxy S10 Lite on Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator purchase

Discount only discount

The 244 liter capacity model of Samsung Curd Maestro ™ refrigerator will be priced at Rs 25,990 after a discount of 5,000. You can buy this freeze with an EMI option of Rs 2,166. At the same time, you can buy Side by Side (700L) at Rs. 67,490 with a discount of 22,100 and Frost Free (415L) refrigerator at Rs. 41,490 with a discount of Rs. 11,500. You can buy a 345L option in Frost Free Refrigerate for Rs 33,490 with a discount of Rs 11,500 and a 253L option for a discount of Rs 5,900 for Rs 23,090.

What are the advantages of Samsung Washing Machines and AC?

There will be a discount of Rs 6,600 on the purchase of Samsung’s industry first 7 kg model, after which you can buy it for Rs 38,990. At the same time, in the Samsung Convertible Inverter AC segment, you can buy 1.5 ton 5 star model for Rs 31,990 and 1.5 ton 3 star model for Rs 27,990. On this, you will also get an EMI option of Rs 1,333 and Rs 1,166. If you want to buy 28 liter Convection Smart Oven, then you can get a profit of Rs 6,200.