Samsung is about to launch a new series of OLED TVs Of lowest range compared to that of the S95C, so as to broaden its offer. Let’s not talk about cheap TVs anyway, since the S90C, which you can see in the header image, has a starting price of $1,899 for the 55-inch model and goes up to $3,599 for the 77-inch model, but it’s still a start.

It seems that there will also be a 65-inch model, which has not yet been presented. Impossible not to notice how i prices are in line with those of LG’s C3 TVs, a sign that Samsung wants to compete in particular with that series, while not offering Dolby Vision HDR.

It must also be said that theS90C it doesn’t have all the features of the S95C, but it still offers QD-OLED pictures, AI-powered HDR mapping, Dolby Atmos audio and syncing with Samsung’s soundbars.

In addition to the S90C, Samsung has also added other options forS95C. So in addition to the $4,499 77-inch model, there’s also a $2,499 55-inch model and a 3,299-inch 65-inch model available. Prices are higher than the 2022 series, but are in line with LG’s G3 series. Samsung also claims they have a 2,000-nit output and a 144Hz refresh rate on compatible PC gaming.

Both the S90C and S95C are available from today. It’s hard to say whether or not they’re better than LG’s OLED TVs, at least before extensive testing, but they’re at least a sign of Samsung’s full adoption of OLED technology.