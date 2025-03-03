Photography: Julian Chokkattu

The trio shares many more specifications, such as everyone has a 6.7 -inch AMOLED screen with an update frequency of 120 Hz, a 5,000 mAh capacity batteryand even have the same types of camera, which consist of a main sensor of 50 megapixels, an ultra -angular lens and a macro, although the number of megapixels changes in some of them. Three cameras in the rear may seem impressive to these prices, but ultra -angle and macro cameras on economic phones are not usually very good, so it will be interesting to see if that is the case or if the cameras are really useful.

But it is not only megapixels. Samsung highlights the camera Selfie of the A36, and probably that of A56, which can have less megapixels than that of A26, but this 12 megapixel camera is able to record 10 -bit up to 4K to 4K to 30 frames per second. That means that it will better represent the colors in the videos Selfie.

Samsung says that the A36 and the A56 have a larger steam chamber cooling system for better heat dissipation during intense processing activities such as games, and that this system has almost the same size as the Galaxy S24+ last year. They are also compatible with the rapid charge of 45 watts, which should reach 70% in 30 minutes.

AI performance

The main aspect in which everyone differs is performance. The A26 5G and the A56 5G make use of Samsung’s own exynos processors, specifically the exynos 1380 with 6 GB of RAM and exynos 1580 with 8 GB of RAM, respectively. The configuration of the Galaxy A26 seems to be the same as that of the Galaxy A35 5G last year, which had a decent performance but remained unstable. But that phone was launched at $ 400, while the A26 costs $ 100 less.

Only the Galaxy A36 5G has one Chipset Qualcomm, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a new Chipset announced at the end of last yearalthough the performance should be similar to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 found in many international phones, such as the little X6.