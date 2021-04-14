Samsung will be holding a special launch event at the end of April. This is reported on website companies.

According to the declassified teaser, the next event of the Korean company Unpacked will take place on April 28. Samsung will broadcast the presentation online. According to the advertising images, the company is going to introduce a certain device, calling it “the most powerful Galaxy.” The Galaxy series includes both smartphones and other equipment from the Korean brand – for example, computers, wireless headphones and other devices.

As reported at the beginning of the year by SamMobile, the company is working on the creation of productive notebooks Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. The devices can get support for working in 4G and 5G networks. Also at the event could be announced the new foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2.

Samsung’s latest major release is the flagship Galaxy S21 series. The lineup includes devices Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The cost of the Galaxy S21 was 75 thousand rubles, the top-end S21 + and S21 Ultra are available for 95 and 110 thousand rubles, respectively.

At the end of March, Samsung showed a smartphone concept with a camera that has a record resolution of 200 megapixels. The future device will receive an Exynos 2100 chip, which supports displays with a resolution of up to 4K, video shooting with a resolution of up to 8K at a frequency of 60 frames per second, and LPDDR5 RAM.