South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday launched Samsung Days Sale, under which its flagship Galaxy Note 20 smartphone will be available in India for Rs 62,999. Samsung Days Sale will continue till 23 September. Samsung Days offer will be valid on Samsung.com, Samsung Store, major online portals and retail stores.

Customers can buy Galaxy Note 20 in Mystique Bronze, Mystique Green and Mystique Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specification

It has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED + display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. It comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 865+ processor has been given in this phone with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup for photography. It has a 64 megapixel camera and two 12 megapixel cameras. The phone has a 10 megapixel camera for selfie.

Camera and battery

For photography, triple rear camera setup will be found in the rear of this phone. Which will have 12MP + 64MP + 12MP lens, while for selfie, it has a 10 megapixel camera. This phone running on One UI based on Android 10 OS has a 4300mAh battery. This phone also supports wireless charging. The S Pen has been given in this phone comes with a latency of 26 milliseconds.

Motorola Edge + will compete

This phone of Samsung is believed to be competing with Motorola Edge +. This phone has a 6.7 inch Full HD Plus display. Whereas for performance, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Apart from this, this phone works on the latest Android 10 operating system. For photography, a quad camera setup has been given in the rear of this phone, which has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra wide angle, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and time-of-flight sensors. While for the selfie, it has a 25-megapixel front camera. The price of this phone is up to Rs 75000.

Bumper discount on Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription, how you can avail

OnePlus Nord will be the cheapest in the cell on this date, this phone gives competition