More and more Samsung customers are switching to an iPhone in South Korea. A street poll showed why.

Seoul – Samsung and Apple have been going head-to-head for years to dominate the global smartphone market. Especially in South Korea, the home country of the electronics group, Samsung has a solid and loyal customer base. Many citizens are proud of the company’s origins and see it as a matter of course to support it by buying smartphones.

But that doesn’t give Samsung a free pass to do anything. A video of a Korean street survey now shows that more and more people are switching from a Galaxy device to an iPhone. The most common reason for this is the scandal Samsung unleashed in early 2022.

App scandal at Samsung: More and more customers are switching to Apple

The scandal was about the so-called “Gaming Optimizing Service”, in which Samsung throttled 10,000 apps and games without the knowledge of the users. The GPU and CPU performance was reduced in such a way that smartphone users could not use the full potential of their devices. According to the manufacturer, this was done to prevent the batteries from overheating.

The protest was great and a short time later Samsung released an update that was supposed to solve the app brake. Users now have the choice of when which games should be slowed down and when not. But despite all the updates, the loss of trust is particularly great among South Korean users.

Samsung customers are switching to Apple: mobile games are important for young users

Younger South Koreans in particular are enthusiastic mobile phone gamers and want to be able to use the full potential of the apps. The street survey does not reveal how many users actually switched from Samsung to Apple. But the trend that the iPhone is experiencing in the rest of the world seems to be slowly arriving in Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

Smartphone users in Europe will soon have to adapt to a change. The manufacturers of the devices must standardize the charging cables. This is intended to counteract the large amount of electronic waste. A study has shown that users have already become more sustainable in recent years. (ij)