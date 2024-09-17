The washing machine Samsung Crystal Clean (product code WW80CGC04DAHET) represents one of the latest innovations in the field of domestic washing machines, combining advanced technology, energy efficiency and a elegant design. This model has been designed to offer superior washing performance, while ensuring low energy consumption and reduced noise during operation.

The compact dimensions (850 mm high, 600 mm wide and 550 mm deep) of the Samsung Crystal Clean allow for easy installation even in small spaces, without leaving anything to chance and without missing out on a modern and elegant design.

Samsung Crystal Clean Key Features

First of all let’s talk about the load capacity, of the Samsung Crystal Clean, the washing machine has a load capacity of 8 kgideal for medium-sized families, furthermore this capacity allows you to wash large quantities of laundry in a single cycle, saving time and energy.

Energy efficiency is certainly also important when purchasing an appliance, and the Samsung Crystal Clean is classified Aor with high energy efficiencydesigned to reduce energy consumption, helping to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact, in fact we will have a annual energy consumption of approximately 116 kWhand a Water consumption of approximately 8100 liters.

The technical department of the Samsung Crystal Clean uses a digital inverter motorso a silent and long-lasting operationwith a noise level during the spin cycle of 72 dB –which makes it one of the quietest washing machines in its category– and with a 10 year warranty.

This motor uses powerful magnets for more efficient and quieter operation than traditional motors and is known for its efficiency and for its ability to reduce noise during the wash and spin cycle.

As for the washing programs, the Samsung Crystal Clean offers a wide range of programs including:

cotton : ideal for durable cotton garments.

: ideal for durable cotton garments. synthetics : for synthetic and mixed fabrics;

: for synthetic and mixed fabrics; wool : delicate program for wool garments;

: delicate program for wool garments; echo 40-60 : ecological program for lightly soiled garments, washable at 40-60°C;

: ecological program for lightly soiled garments, washable at 40-60°C; quick 15′ : quick cycle for small loads and lightly soiled items;

: quick cycle for small loads and lightly soiled items; delicate : for delicate fabrics such as silk and lingerie;

: for delicate fabrics such as silk and lingerie; mixed : for mixed loads of different fabrics;

: for mixed loads of different fabrics; rinse + spin: to rinse and spin clothes.

Other features and price

Among other interesting features we find the Steam functionwhich helps remove stubborn stains and sanitize garments, making them cleaner and fresher, ideal for sanitizing garments and removing allergens and bacteria as the steam penetrates the fabrics, eliminating 99.9% of common bacteria and allergens.

On the Samsung Crystal Clean we obviously find a Wi-Fi controlthanks to which it is possible Control and monitor your washing machine remotely via a smartphone. This feature offers great convenience, allowing you to start, pause or monitor the wash cycle from anywhere via the SmartThings app.

A could not be missed Digital display intuitive that facilitates the selection of programs and settings, making the use of the washing machine simple and immediate, just like the Diamond Drum basketwhose design is studied to treat fabrics with the utmost delicacy, reducing wear and tear on garments during washing.

Finally comes the time to reveal the price, currently the Samsung Crystal Clean is on offer on Amazon with a 15% discount, going from a list price of 409.94 to 349.00A bargain considering that you will be taking home one of the best products on the market in this sector.

If you are attracted by science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and updates from around the world!