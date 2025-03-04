03/04/2025



Updated at 2:30 p.m.





During the celebration of the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MBW), Samsung has sought to reaffirm its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) that we have already seen in the newly released Galaxy S25 series, and which will now reach the new Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G 5G, with the intention of democratizing access to functions to functions to functions to functions of ia.

The Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G and A26 5G

We managed to have access for the first time for a few hours to the Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G and A26 5G, which bring functions of ia; Now Brief, which summarizes relevant information on the blockade screen, Gemini Live, which allows you to interact with AI more naturally, or the evolution of circle to Search, which now identifies links and telephone numbers with only one gesture, or the Best Face mode in photography, as well as the drawing assistant, which improves sketches intelligently, or the editor of images to eliminate unwanted objects in our shots.

The Galaxy A56 5g,



ABC





In the time we tried the terminals, there is a certain limitation in the use of artificial intelligence by its hardware, that is, the experience we will have in Samsung’s premium terminals will not be the same in the mid -range. For example, the deletion of objects that in the Ultra Galaxy S25 left all amazes when it was launched, does not work so well in the series A. In addition, the A36 does not have all the advanced functions of AI that does have the A56.

What we are going to find in Serie A is, a 6.7 -inch screen, maintaining the Super Amoled technology, 1200 shine nits, HDR10+, 120 Hz of Refresco and Gorilla Glass Victus. More advanced cameras compared to the previous models, both the Galaxy A56 5G and the A36 5G incorporate a 50 MP main sensor with 10 -bit HDR recording, in addition, the A56 5G adds an ultra -great angle camera of 12 MP, which gives good results. All terminals have greater resistance and support, for the first time, models A26 5G, A36 5G and A56 5G have IP67 certification of water and dust resistance, in addition, Samsung has promised six years of security updates and the operating system, a year longer than last year’s models.









Battery and load

In terms of battery, the entire series through 5,000 mAh capacity, but the A56 5G and the A36 5G benefit from fast charging of 45W. As for performance, the A56 5G equips an exyn 1580, optimized for AI, while the A36 5G bets on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a good mid -range processor. As for the design, the edges have been reduced without increasing the total size of the device, resulting in a more exploited and light look, and despite the screen increase, the devices are lighter compared to its predecessors, the Galaxy A36 goes from 209g to 195g and the A56 from 213g to 198G.

It would not suffer disruptive improvements, or radical changes in photography, but it is a step forward with respect to its predecessors, and the best thing is that despite the improvements, prices are maintained with respect to the previous generation, the Galaxy A36 has a price of 379 euros and the Galaxy A56 of 480 euros.

Galaxy S25 Edge

The S25 series, in the high range, is extended. Samsung has presented the EDGE version in the MWC, with an ultra -launch design of 5.84 millimeters compared to the 8.2 of the Ultra, the most stylized model in the history of the series S.

THE NEW GALAXY S25 EDGE



ABC





We do not have much information, only that it will go on sale on April 16, in limited number, only 40,000 units, and the price will be 1,495 euros.

Project Moohan: The new extended reality glasses

One of the most rumored devices that we knew could be seen in the MWC are Samsung’s extended version glasses with Project Moohan, based on Android XR, the result of a close collaboration with Google. With this device, the company wants to offer a more open and accessible alternative than the Apple Vision Pro or the Quest Pro goal. Samsung’s commitment combines a premium hardware with the artificial intelligence of Google, Gemini AI, which will help with gesture control, eye monitoring and voice commands, along with all the tools we already know, as the simultaneous translation or the circle.

The device design is inspired by a mixture of the best of the target Que and the pro vision, with a light and ergonomic structure that includes an external battery connected via USB-C. Samsung has opted for micro-behed screens with a potential resolution of up to 3,000 DPI, surpassing the goal, and approaching Apple.

Samsung extended version glasses with Project Moohan



ABC





In addition, the glasses will have automatic IPD adjustment (interpupilar distance), ensuring optimal visualization without manual configurations. Thanks to the total integration with the Android ecosystem and compatibility with applications of the Google Play Store, which solves the lack of applications that suffered the vision pro the day of the launch, Project Moohan is one of the strongest proposals in the emerging market XR, with a possible launch in 2025 at a price of less than $ 1,500. A great alternative to Meta and Apple.