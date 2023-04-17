According to reports from the New York Times, it appears that Samsung is considering the possibility of leave Google to switch to Microsoft Bing as the default internet search system on Galaxy smartphoneswhich would have generated considerable reactions in the Mountain View house.

Towards the end of March, the news of this possibility of a substantial change in the default search system of the Samsung Galaxy came out, which has generated “panic” in Google, as reported by some sources inside the American newspaper.

This would be an epochal change, considering that Google has always been the default search engine for the vast majority of smartphones, where Microsoft Bing has always been seen as a secondary choice.

However, thanks mainly to the progress made in terms of artificial intelligence from Microsoft, the new Bing is starting to offer itself as an increasingly valid alternative and smartphone manufacturers are also starting to see it differently and evaluate the possible implementation in a more integrated way with their own products.

These are also very important commercial agreements: according to The New York Times, the licensing agreements entered into with Samsung are worth approx 3 billion a year for Google, so the potential loss would be substantial. Also for this reason, Alphabet would be investing heavily in AI, to try to counter the advance of Bing which can already count on considerable support provided by the advances of ChatGPT-4.