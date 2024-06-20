Samsung consolidates its leadership in the QD-OLED panel market, announcing the addition of 25 new monitors produced by 10 different brands.
Samsung, already the undisputed leader in the QD-OLED panel market, recently expanded its offering with the announcement of 25 new monitor models, fruit of collaboration with 10 different brands. This move further strengthens the South Korean company’s dominant position in the industry, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining and expanding its influence in a rapidly evolving technology market.
The models coming soon
The addition of the new QD-OLED monitors covers a varied range of sizes and specifications, mainly aimed at the gaming segmentwhere image quality and fluidity of movement are crucial.
These monitors are designed to offer a superlative visual experience, thanks to QD-OLED technology which guarantees superior image quality and optimized response times compared to traditional TN, VA and IPS panels. Models announced include:
- Odyssey 32-inch G8 (G80SD)
- Odyssey 27-inch G6 (G60SD)
- Dell 32-inch AW3225QF
- Philips 34-inch Evnia 34M2C6500
- MSI MEG 321URX
- MSI MPG 341CQPX
- MSI MAG 321UP
- MSI MAG 271QPX
- ASUS 32 type PG32UCDM
- Gigabyte 34 type MO34WQC
Some data on market shares
According to the latest data, Samsung currently holds a market share of 79.7%, confirming itself as the largest supplier of OLED panels in the industry. The introduction of these 25 new models will bring the total to 115, considering the 90 products already available on the market.
Trend Force forecasts indicate that Approximately 200,000 QD-OLED monitors were shipped in the first three months of 2024with an estimate to reach over 1 million units by the end of the year, marking an increase of 161% compared to 2023. This number is expected to exceed 2 million units by 2025, an increase of 75% compared to to 2024.
