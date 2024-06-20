Samsung consolidates its leadership in the QD-OLED panel market, announcing the addition of 25 new monitors produced by 10 different brands.

Samsung, already the undisputed leader in the QD-OLED panel market, recently expanded its offering with the announcement of 25 new monitor models, fruit of collaboration with 10 different brands. This move further strengthens the South Korean company’s dominant position in the industry, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining and expanding its influence in a rapidly evolving technology market.

The models coming soon The addition of the new QD-OLED monitors covers a varied range of sizes and specifications, mainly aimed at the gaming segmentwhere image quality and fluidity of movement are crucial. The Odyssey 32-inch G8 monitor These monitors are designed to offer a superlative visual experience, thanks to QD-OLED technology which guarantees superior image quality and optimized response times compared to traditional TN, VA and IPS panels. Models announced include: Odyssey 32-inch G8 (G80SD)

Odyssey 27-inch G6 (G60SD)

Dell 32-inch AW3225QF

Philips 34-inch Evnia 34M2C6500

MSI MEG 321URX

MSI MPG 341CQPX

MSI MAG 321UP

MSI MAG 271QPX

ASUS 32 type PG32UCDM

Gigabyte 34 type MO34WQC