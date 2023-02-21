Samsung is one of the leading companies in the technology sector and you will certainly know it well. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about the company’s latest smartphone, much less about any type of device. But rather an app that has appealed to many owners of old phones of the well-known brand but which unfortunately has always been exclusive to the new top of the range. If you are curious stay with who why the company wants to change the cards on the table!

Samsung: Camera Assistant will now be available for other Smartphones, but not for all!

Let’s start right away by explaining that Camera Assistant is a much desired app as it allows you to access several additional functions that allow you to make wider use of one of the most popular aspects of smartphones: the camera. Anyway, the new version is there 1.1.00.4 and does not actually introduce any internal novelty, except that of be accessible from multiple devices. So, without going too far now the compatibility is extended to:

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S21

Z-Fold 4

Z Flip 4

Furthermore, there is a further prerequisite to be met in order to have access to the app and that is that of have the famous One UI 5.1 installed that is, the latest version of the Samsung interface which is currently in rollout for the S20s, therefore it may not yet be installed in the smartphones of all users. In any case, it’s a matter of days and certainly the expansion of the user spectrum is a factor that will please many!