Samsung surprisingly convened this Thursday a virtual presentation event Galaxy Unpacked for next April 28, in which the South Korean company announced that it will be focused on announcements about its family of Galaxy cell phones.

The technological manufacturer announced that it will present its “Most powerful Galaxy”. At the moment he did not confirm which product he refers to from his Galaxy family, composed not only of phones, but also tablets, laptops and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, among others.

The new Galaxy Unpacked presentation event on April 28, which Samsung communicated via a video on the official profile on Twitter.

.In the clip you can see the trip of a box with a mysterious content from a distribution center to a customer’s home, while paranormal situations occur along the way.

According to the invitations sent to international media and agencies, the event will take place at 11 am in Argentina.

The last Galaxy announced in Argentina

In early 2021, the South Korean brand revealed its flagship from the Galaxy line: S21 Ultra 5G. This premium cell phone, which arrived in the country on February 12, is characterized by incorporating the “most advanced professional camera system and the brightest and most intelligent screen.”

Precisely, its quadruple rear camera -main, wide angle and two telephoto lenses- also has a new professional 108MP sensor, from which 12-bit HDR photos can be taken with 64 times richer colors and a dynamic range that is three times as wide.

Also, for the first time on a Galaxy phone, you can shoot in 4K quality from any lens, including the four front and rear, to get a different perspective with the same quality.

Another novelty of this device is that camera zoom does not lose qualityAs the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 100x Space Zoom, which works with Samsung’s first dual-telephoto system.

In another online event, Samsung announced in mid-March the launch of its new smartphones Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, with which the Korean brand intends to continue gaining weight in the competitive mid-range, which is grabbing a larger market share each time.

Both models have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel, but the refresh rate will vary from the 90 Hz of the lower model to the 120 Hz of the 5G version, which will mount a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 750G.

These two smartphones have a configuration of quad camera, with a 64 megapixel (MP) main lens with optical stabilization, a 12MP ultra wide angle, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro. The selfie camera, meanwhile, has 32 MP resolution in both cases.

The new Samsung mobiles record video in 4K and, at the same time, they allow you to convert any frame per second (frame) of it into high-resolution 8MP images.

The new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72.

The software work is also perceived in the optimization of scenes by Artificial Intelligence (AI), offering optimal configurations for around thirty categories of images and backgrounds -such as food, landscapes or pets-.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A72 offers a small jump in size, reaching 6.7 inches (with a refresh rate of 90 Hz) and allowing to incorporate a 5,000 mAh battery, but it does not incorporate other notable novelties within this product range and it is difficult to differentiate the different models at first glance.

With a fast charge of 25W it allows to charge the 80 percent in an hour, as explained from Samsung.

There is also some slight difference when it comes to the camera. In this case, the A72 maintains a 64 MP main lens and a wide angle of 12, with a depth sensor that gives a small quality jump to 8 MP and a macro in 5 MP. The front camera still offers a resolution of 32 MP.

Both the Galaxy A72 and A52 will be on sale from April 16th for the Argentine market.

