The 2020 range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered front load washing machines has been announced in India by Samsung, a maker of electronics and home appliances. The company has brought a range of new washing machines with a 7kg washer dryer front load machine. The new range of washing machines has also been provided with a laundry planner, an auto-recommendation option offering optimal wash cycles, and a homecare wizard to monitor the condition of the machine to manage finishing time.

The new Samsung washing machines can be purchased from Samsung’s official online store in addition to e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The 10kg Fully automatic front load model is priced at Rs 67,000, while the 10kg washer dryer model can be purchased for Rs 93,000. Apart from this, a 7kg washer dryer can be purchased in white and silver options and it starts at Rs 45,490. The company is giving a 3-year standard warranty on them and a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter motor.

New Q-Rator Technology

Special Q-Rator technology users will get 10kg fully-automatic front load and 10kg front load washer dryer models launched by Samsung. To take advantage of Samsung’s latest technology and AI found in the new washing machine range, users will have to install the company’s special app. After downloading Samsung’s SmartThings app, users will be able to control their washing machine from the smartphone and can be connected to Samsung’s integrated ecosystem.

Samsung Advance too

Talking about the features, Samsung’s addwash is also available in washing machines, with the help of which consumers can add laundry items to the machine at any time during the wash cycle. Apart from this, Samsung’s AirWash technology keeps the clothes sanitized and clean. The company says that in new machines, clothes dry up to 97 percent, while in normal machines only 60 to 65 percent of the clothes are dry. With the help of special hygiene steam technology, machines can remove up to 99 percent of bacteria and dirt.