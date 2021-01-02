South Korean smartphone company Samsung is going to launch the first device of the year 2021. According to the report, Samsung’s budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M02s will come next week. The price of this phone can be less than 10 thousand rupees. The company has not yet officially announced the phone, although details related to it have been revealed.

What will be the features of the phone

According to the news agency IANS report, sources said that the Galaxy M02s smartphone can get a 6.5-inch display and a large 5000mAh battery. The phone will come in two variants. It will get 32 ​​GB storage with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor can be found in this first smartphone of Samsung coming in 2021.

Explain that this will be the first Galaxy smartphone with 4 GB RAM that can be launched in India at a price of less than Rs 10,000. Samsung Galaxy M02s can be purchased from online shopping website Flipkart and retail stores across the country. Galaxy M has been a very popular series of the company. Due to this, Samsung was the top smartphone company in India in the third quarter last year.

Galaxy M01s become cheaper

Recently, the company has cut the price of its Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone by Rs 500. Now the starting price of this phone is Rs 8,999. The phone gets a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP dual rear camera, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, MediaTek Helio MT6762 processor, and 4000mAh battery.