After the first advances of ZTE and Oppo, many rumors began to speak about the possibility that Samsung was also preparing the arrival of its own smartphone with an under-screen camera. However, oblivious to its Unpacked presentation but within the CES 2021 date frame, the Korean company has decided to advance a small teaser of the Samsung Blade Bezel, the first device of the company that will include this technology and that, to everyone’s surprise, is not a smartphone.

And it seems that Samsung has preferred to test its new under-screen camera in a new laptop, as they have shared through your official Weibo page, showing its technology under a Samsung OLED panel instead of the usual LCDs, with tremendously narrow bezels that achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 93%, maintaining a profile of just 1 mm thick, and a weight of 130 grams.

Unfortunately, this video has only revealed a few details, leaving big questions pending such as the general specifications of the computer, its price and the launch date.

On the other hand, it is rumored that this would only be Samsung’s first contact with the market, since in parallel it would already be working on the creation of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an under-screen camera. But then why take a chance on a laptop first?

The truth is that the company’s strategy is brilliant. And it is that normally the final image quality achieved through these first generation under-screen cameras has proven not to be as powerful, so it would be notably lower than expected in a first-rate flagship. However, laptop cameras they are usually made up of notably smaller sensors, so they are a good field to test their progress without damaging the opinion of consumers.

That said, everything points to the Samsung Blade Bezel still being at a fairly early stage of developmentTherefore, no new details could be expected until at least the next great technology fair, perhaps already in 2022.