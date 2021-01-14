Samsung has a clear goal: to help any user take professional-quality photos and videos. At Galaxy Unpacked held this Thursday afternoon has presented its latest bet to achieve it. The new Galaxy S (S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra) are the flagships with which it intends to captivate thousands of users and face the powerful Apple iPhone 12. In addition to opting for ambitious sensors, the South Korean manufacturer has opted for artificial intelligence to perfect the videos and photos of your new smartphones.

The S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra have a new design. The large rear camera module maintains a rectangular shape, but moves towards the edges of the terminal. Thus, it becomes more integrated into the phone, since it remains fully attached to its sides. Mark Holloway, senior product director at Samsung, indicates that with this design the manufacturer aims to achieve “an elegant but striking aesthetic.”

The Galaxy S range, to which its high-end mobile phones belong, incorporates the S Pen for the first time. The S21 Ultra has on the back side the stylus that normally accompanies the Samsung Galaxy Note and allows writing or drawing on the screen and handling the mobile with gestures. The S Pen can be useful for “accurately drawing outlines on photos or editing videos”.

Screen size varies by model. The one on the Galaxy S21 is 6.2 inches; that of the S21 + reaches 6.7 inches; and that of the S20 Ultra rises to 6.8 inches. The new mobiles incorporate 2X Dynamic AMOLED panels with an adaptive refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. The refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. Therefore, the higher it is, the more fluid the movement is appreciated in it and the more positive the experience is for the user – especially if it is gamer—. Although yes, it also consumes more battery. Samsung further assures that users will no longer have to worry about the eyestrain that prolonged and uninterrupted use of screens can cause. The Galaxy S21s try to automatically adjust blue light levels to minimize this fatigue, according to the company.

Artificial intelligence for cameras

But if Samsung’s flagships are characterized by something, it is their cameras, with which the company intends to deal with the iPhone 12. The S21 and S21 + have a wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel main sensor, in addition to a 64 megapixel telephoto lens. The S21 Ultra would be the most ambitious terminal. In addition to a 12-megapixel wide angle, it stands out for a 108-megapixel main sensor. It also has two telephoto lenses of 10 megapixels each and allows a zoom up to 100x magnification. The S20 Ultra also had a zoom digital up to 100x, but it is not very usable if you do not have a tripod, as the photo is blurred and loses much sharpness. Samsung claims to have improved it to take clearer photos, with more detail and less noise.

“Every feature of the Galaxy S21 series camera is deeply integrated with powerful artificial intelligence technology that works in the background to make every image and recording capture the best possible shot,” says Holloway. The ultimate goal is that the user can spend “more time at the moment and less time editing”. The new terminals also allow 8K video recording and switch between different lenses while taking a video: “The Galaxy S21s are the first phones that put you in the director’s chair, giving you more control over how to capture content while at the same time they facilitate taking the best captures ”.

Live Thumbnails mode is designed to preview and switch from close-up to wide-angle for example without missing any action, “just like they do in live broadcasts for awards or sporting events.” The person recording can also choose to appear in the creation by using the front and rear cameras at the same time: “The next time you see your children saying something funny or your dog being naughty, you can capture it while documenting your own reaction.”

The Galaxy S21, like the S20, have a unique capture mode that takes advantage of artificial intelligence to offer different versions of the same moment using each of its cameras. The user can thus choose between different images and videos taken at the same time from different angles and with different filters. In the S21, this mode has an artificial intelligence processing five times more efficient than in the S20, according to Samsung, and adds new features. For example, Dynamic Slow-Mo slows down and highlights certain moments in a recording.

New processor

The Galaxy S21 feature Samsung’s most powerful processor to date. The five-nanometer Exynos 2100 integrates a 5G modem to support this connectivity. The brand ensures that the CPU – the part that is responsible for processing the device’s instructions – is 20% faster than that of its predecessor, the Exynos 990, and that artificial intelligence processors are twice as fast.

The S21 and S21 + arrive with 8 or 12 GB of RAM while the Ultra offers 12 or 16 GB. Internal storage is 256GB for the S21 and S21 + and 256GB or 512GB for the Ultra. Autonomy is a priority for multiple users. The Galaxy S21 + have Samsung’s “smartest battery”. They use artificial intelligence with the aim that the user has a battery “throughout the day in the most demanding conditions.” The battery ranges from 4,000 mAh in the S21, to 4,800 mAh in the S21 + and 5,000 mAh in the S21 Ultra.

The new Samsung smartphones will be available from January 29. The price of the S21 starts at 849 euros; that of the S21 +, of 1,049 euros; and that of the S21 Ultra of 1,249 euros.

New headphones

Selling wearables Samsung increased more than 35% in the third quarter of 2020 with a total of 125 million units, according to the company. Smartwatches and wireless headphones are the main ones wearables of the South Korean brand. Last year Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds + and the Galaxy Buds Live. At Galaxy Unpacked 2021, it has presented the Galaxy Buds Pro, which will also be available on January 29 for 229 euros. These headphones have been designed to “give the user more control over what is happening around them”.

Samsung claims they reduce external background noise by up to 99%, a useful feature for when working or studying in a busy place. The user can choose between four levels of ambient sound depending on the extent to which he wants to hear what is happening around him. “This is ideal when you want to listen to music while running but also want to be aware of your surroundings,” says Charlotte Willis, the company’s product manager.

The new Samsung headphones can also automatically adjust active noise cancellation and ambient sound depending on what the user needs. For example, if you are in a library, you may prefer not to listen to anything unless you want to talk to a colleague next to you. The headphones, according to Samsung, would detect when the user speaks and when the conversation ends to make the relevant adjustments in real time.

To design the Galaxy Buds Pro, the company has been inspired by the Galaxy Buds Live. The headphones offer a “more understandable” sound with a woofer 11 millimeters to produce low-frequency sounds with a tweeter 6.5 millimeters to hit the high notes. The Galaxy Buds Pro, which have three microphones, try to reduce background noise so that the user can be heard well when making a call. As for the battery, Samsung promises up to 18 hours of autonomy thanks to its charging case. In addition, just by storing the headphones in the box for five minutes, the battery would be extended by an hour.

Tracking devices

Samsung has also dedicated a few minutes of its event to talk about SmartThings Find. It is a service that allows the user to quickly find their brand devices using bluetooth and ultra-wideband technologies. “Easily retrace your steps if you accidentally drop your phone under your car seat, don’t remember where you put your Galaxy Buds Pro, or leave your Galaxy Watch in your gym bag,” he says. The South Korean company presented this Thursday the Galaxy SmartTag, a square-shaped tracking device that works like a keychain and is designed so that the user can locate unconnected objects such as their backpack, their keys or even their dog.

