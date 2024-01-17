Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/17/2024 – 20:09

Samsung launched, this Wednesday (17), the latest models of smartphones in the Galaxy line, which incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), in an attempt by the South Korean giant to gain ground against Apple, the largest seller of phones. cell phones.

The S24 Ultra, presented at an event in the US state of California, has the ability to translate calls and texts as they happen, into 13 languages. The function is powered by Samsung's own AI technology.

Through a partnership with Google, S24 also offers unprecedented search functions, which, using AI, allow the user to perform a search just by circling an image or phrase on the screen, a feature that eliminates the need for traditional “copy and paste” ”, highlighted the company.

AI also powers camera capabilities, such as generative help for filling or removing backgrounds. These features are optimized in the cloud or on the device itself, and many of them use Google's Gemini model and its chatbot, Bard.

Similar AI properties can be expected among the new features of the iPhone 16, which should be launched at the end of the year.

Like the most recent iPhone, the Samsung S24 Ultra has a titanium finish, a material that gives the devices greater durability, according to the company.

The Galaxy S24 series will begin shipping orders on the 31st, with the price of the Ultra, its flagship, starting at US$1,299 (R$6,409).

The arrival of the S24 comes days after industry data showed that Apple's iPhone was the best-selling smartphone in the world for the first time, taking Samsung's 12-year lead.

According to the International Data Corporation, the iPhone took the crown from Samsung in 2023, with 234.6 million units sold, against 226.6 million for the South Korean company.