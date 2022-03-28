Samsung today announced the latest series of Smart MonitorL’M8, with an updated and elegant design. The versatile new M8 monitor offers Samsung’s iconic slim design in four new colors (Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green) available in 32-inch format with UHD resolution and SlimFit Camera.

Why a Samsung Smart Monitor?

First launched in November 2020, Samsung’s Smart Monitor series is the the world’s first line of multifunction displays designed for modern users requiring a product that offers both functionality and entertainment at home. Not only is it a traditional monitor, but the M8 also allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT servicesincluded Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without the need to connect to a PC or TV.

As for style, the Smart Monitor M8 delivers both space and efficiency in terms of performance with an extremely elegant design. The thickness of the new model is 11.4 mm, about three times thinner than previous models.

Featuring a sophisticated flat-back design, the M8’s color range is developed to an elegant shade of warm white and adapts to any environment based on the user’s personal preferences.

“We wanted to create a product that can satisfy everyone’s lifestyles and preferences“, he has declared Kyounghoon Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Design Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “The color palette of the M8, consisting of four different colors, was inspired by the ‘Shades of Nature’ theme. Gaze at the clear blue sky on a bright sunny day, recharge in the greenery of a lush forest, or finally immerse yourself in the glow of a sunset“, he added.

Not just entertainment

When you need to be productive, the Smart Monitor M8 comes with all the tools you need. The M8 allows you to create a perfect home office environment without using a PC, connecting to different IT devices through the updated Smart Hub. The Workspace UI offers all the services needed to work on a screen, helping users connect wirelessly to a Windows PC or Mac and efficiently use a wide range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud services, as well as mirroring content from the smartphone to the M8.

Plus, Smart Monitor M8 is equipped with SlimFit Cameraone magnetic and removable webcam which can be attached to the monitor keeping the desk space tidy without any unsightly cables. SlimFit Camera also has face tracking and auto zoom functions, which can quickly identify a person’s face when it is on the screen and automatically focus on the subject. In other words, it can follow and film a single user, a perfect solution for dynamic presentations or livestreaming. Additionally, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo, allowing users to work remotely or participate in video conferences at home or in the workplace using the SlimFit Camera.

Smart Monitor M8 is equipped with an IoT hub named SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to easily monitor IoT devices throughout the home with the intuitive control panel that highlights all the information provided by other devices connected to the M8, including the light switch and plug power.

Equipped with a Far Field Voice microphone with high sensitivitythe assistant controls devices like Bixby and Amazon Alexa using voice commands. Additionally, the microphone employs an Always On Voice feature, capable of displaying call information on the screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.

To complete the wide range of functions of the monitor, the display offers adaptive picture technology, able to improve the comfort of the viewer by automatically adjusting the display brightness and color temperature. M8 also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) and a tilt function, allowing users to find the perfect position for any type of project, movie night or studio session.

However, you will have to wait a bit before you can buy it, as will be available in Italy for pre-order starting from April 4th.