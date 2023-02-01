Samsung Electronics today presented Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, which introduce various innovations but above all new functions for night photography. Galaxy S23 Ultra features Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, built for any light conditions Visual noise, which typically spoils images in low light, is corrected thanks to a new image signal processing algorithm (ISP) based on AI capable of enhancing object details and chromatic tones. A new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor debuts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The sensor uses pixel binning to support different levels of high-resolution processing simultaneously. The Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and the first Galaxy Super HDR camera for selfies, marking the leap from 30fps to 60fps for sharper front-facing images and videos.

The Galaxy S series offers a suite of tools for photography: the Expert RAW app, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy, allows you to shoot images in SLR style and edit them in RAW and JPEG. Users can experiment with photographic art with multiple exposures or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings within the Samsung Camera app or with the Expert RAW app. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 series Camera Controller app comes with new zoom capabilities that allow users to take perfectly framed shots right from their wrist. In low-light conditions or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable thanks to the optical image stabilizer (OIS) doubled in all directions. Cinematic movies with 8K video upscaled to 30 frames per second with a wider angle.

Advanced object-based AI analyzes every detail in the frame, even the finest facial features such as hair and eyes, to accurately reproduce the subject’s dynamic characteristics. The new 360 Audio Recording feature available on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound. On Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera updates its look. The elimination of the perimeter bay marks the beginning of the Galaxy era with a more streamlined design. Samsung and Qualcomm have jointly enhanced the Samsung Galaxy experience with “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”. In addition, the 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy S23 Ultra powers a larger camera than the Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the size of the device. A newly developed CPU micro architecture increases the processing capabilities of the Galaxy S23 series by approximately 30% compared to the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung Galaxy’s highly efficient NPU architecture has been optimized by 49% to balance performance and power, while using an AI algorithm. One of the most significant improvements of the Galaxy S23 series is the optimized GPU, which is about 41% faster than the Galaxy 22 series and specially designed for power users.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is ready to support real-time ray tracing, which is gaining popularity in the mobile gaming world. Plus, Galaxy’s larger vapor chamber cooling system comes with every model in the Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy S23 Ultra has a reduced curvature to create a larger 6.8-inch flat surface and ensure the best viewing experience among Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The “Enhanced comfort” feature, exclusive to Samsung Galaxy, allows users to adjust colors and contrast levels to relieve eye strain caused by prolonged use of the screen at night. The Vision booster is now adjustable to four light levels, not two anymore.

The new S Series is the first to ship with Corning Gorilla Glass Virtus 2 for increased durability for long-term use, and is designed to contain an average of 22% more pre-consumer recycled materials. Furthermore, each Galaxy S23 smartphone is commercially available with a redesigned packaging, made with 100% recycled paper. With the S23 Series, Samsung introduces new actions to minimize the impact on the environment, without compromising on quality and aesthetics. The Galaxy S23 series is UL Ecologist certified in recognition of the product’s limited environmental impact.

As far as privacy is concerned, all smartphones are equipped with Knox, Samsung’s end-to-end protection. The Samsung Galaxy Security and Privacy Dashboard gives users full visibility into who has access to their data and how they are using it. In case of danger, you will receive simple notifications inviting you to change the settings for a safer experience. Users will also be able to decide which applications and programs to grant access to data and for what uses. For an additional layer of security, Knox Vault, first introduced on the Galaxy S21 series, protects critical data on the Galaxy S23 series by isolating it from the rest of the device, including the operating system, to ensure greater protection against potential vulnerabilities.

Samsung’s Multi Control, designed to link mouse and keyboard functionality between PCs and Samsung Galaxy tablets, is now extended to Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 to ensure maximum flexibility between devices. Furthermore, the enhanced usability of the texts facilitates the copy and paste activity, for example of a URL address, from one device to another if an activity has to be shared on another device. The combination of Google Meet, Samsung Notes and the S Pen integrated in Galaxy S23 Ultra makes video calls even more collaborative. Thanks to the live sharing of Google Meet, all participants can in fact simultaneously edit a text from their Android device, thus overcoming simple screen sharing.

The Galaxy S23 series is available in four nature-inspired matte colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Galaxy S23 will be available on the Italian market in the following configurations: in the 8GB + 128GB version at a recommended price of €979, in the 8GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €1,039. Galaxy S23+ will be available on the Italian market in the following configurations: in the 8GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €1,229, in the 8GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €1,349. Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available on the Italian market in the following configurations: in the 8GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €1,479, in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €1,659, in the 12GB + 1TB version at a recommended price of €1,899.