Samsung Electronics has announced the entry of the new FE series within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem: the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE. “Samsung is committed to bringing the best of innovation to every user through amazing mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices offer a rich array of exciting premium features that, alone or within a connected ecosystem, allow Galaxy users to maximize their creativity and productivity.” Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the S series design by featuring a new camera and high-quality finish with IP68 water and dust certification, for an even more elegant design. Furthermore, it features recycled materials and packaging, which ensure durability, functionality and sustainability. Available in a number of new colors, the new Galaxy S23 FE allows users to choose the color that best suits their style.

The 50MP high-resolution lens and 3X optical zoom ensure the details of every scene are clear. After dark, the Galaxy S23 FE’s Nightography function allows you to take clear selfies and portraits in realistic colors even in low light conditions. Thanks to the digital video image stabilization (VDIS) and the optical image stabilizer (OIS) of the rear camera, you can take perfectly sharp shots even when moving. In Pro mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture and ISO, and other functions can be manually adjusted to suit your preferences. The Camera Assistant app allows you to capture personalized shots and choose which automatic functions to activate for a completely customized photography experience. The Galaxy S23 FE camera, equipped with AI-based editing tools, offers extensive possibilities for customizing your creations. The long-lasting 4,500 mAh battery efficiently self-regulates to save power, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W adapter. The screen is a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X. Based on the surrounding environment, Galaxy S23 FE’s Vision Booster technology automatically detects bright light conditions, keeping the screen as vivid as flagship models. The Galaxy S23 FE series will be available in Italy later this year in several vibrant colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple. In the US, the phone costs $599.

Samsung also presented the Galaxy Buds FE wireless headphones, with. active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound amplification functions that allow you to hear desired sounds better and hear unwanted noises less. Additionally, the advanced three-microphone system’s custom automatic beamforming, along with AI-powered deep neural network (DNN), separates your voice from distracting background noise for better clarity in calls. The Galaxy Buds FE boast the longest battery life of the entire Buds series, offering up to 8.5 hours of playtime with earphones and up to 30 hours total with the help of the charging case. Even with the ANC system active, the earphones allow up to 6 hours of playback and up to 21 hours total with the help of the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are designed to ensure maximum comfort even during prolonged use and a more personalized fit thanks to three different earphone sizes and two wing sizes. Galaxy Buds FE are available for €109 in two different colors: graphite and white.