Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is a new smart phone with which the South Korean firm wants to bring the 5G to the mid-range. Has been announced Without much fanfare, surely not to take the spotlight from the event that will be held this afternoon to present its new top of the range, Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is just as we told you last week. With a polycarbonate chassis, the terminal keeps the general appearance of the Galaxy A series, but with a new look and a different rear design where camera sensors occupy their own space without being compressed into the on-trend island design.

The rear camera setup includes four sensors, main, wide angle, macro and depth, while the front camera is packed in a waterdrop design on a large 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with cropped bezels though visible.

Samsung has not reported the chipset used except that it is an “Octa-Core” chip. We think it is a Dimensity 720 Series MediaTek which has support for 5G and Samsung uses in mid-range terminals. Its memory capacity is not bad because it can equip up to 8 Gbytes. Neither its storage, up to 128 Gbytes expandable with microSD cards of up to 1 Tbyte.

Otherwise, it includes the fingerprint sensor on one side and its 5,000 mAh battery capacity (with fast charge included) is above the average for the segment. Your audio system supports Dolby Atmos technology.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, specifications

screen 6.5-inch IPS Infinity-V Resolution FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Processor MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G Memory 4 – 6 – 8 GB Storage 64 – 128 GB (expandable with 1 TB microSD) Frontal camera 13 MP, F2.2 Rear camera Quad configuration:

48 MP, F1.8, main sensor

8 MP, F2.2, wide angle

5 MP, F2.4, macro

2 MP, F2.4, depth sensor Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE / 3G / 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C Drums 5,000 Dimensions 164 x 76 x 9.1 mm – 205 grams OS Android (10 or 11)

Versions and prices

Samsung has not reported the official price in the presentation, but the german page of Samsung It has included them and we have the versions and prices for Europe according to storage capacity, although without specifying the amount of memory. We will clarify them in due course. With Android (without specifying version) and the Samsung interface as a top layer, it will be available in four color variants, black, white, blue and purple, with the following prices:

Galaxy A32 5G 64 GB: 279 euros

Galaxy A32 5G 128 GB: 299 euros

This afternoon we will offer you the presentation of the Galaxy S21. Do not miss it!