The notebook will be capable of generating images and videos based on user commands using artificial intelligence

Samsung announced that since Monday (Feb 26, 2024) the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 has been available for sale globally. This is the brand's first generative AI (artificial intelligence) laptop.

The device will be capable of generating images and videos based on the user's own commands. The device also features anti-glare technology, features that maximize productivity and improved security.

“The Galaxy Book4 series delivers the powerful performance and multi-device connectivity that consumers expect from a high-performance PC in today's market,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics.