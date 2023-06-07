Samsung will introduce new foldable flagships at the end of July

South Korean company Samsung has announced the release date for the next generation of foldable smartphones. About it informs edition of The Verge.

The corporation said that the announcement of Galaxy devices will take place at the end of July. At the same time, Samsung did not specify when exactly the new flagships will be presented. The Unpacked event will be held in Seoul for the first time.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of innovating that pushes the boundaries to reshape the future of mobile devices,” TM Ro, head of TM’s mobile division, told reporters. Holding the event in Seoul, Ro explained that the Korean capital “has become the new epicenter of innovation and culture.” In the future, presentations will be held in different cities around the world.

Media journalists noticed that this year Samsung will hold the event earlier than usual. In years past, the Asian tech giant has announced new flagships at the end of August. “Really hot folding summer!” – the authors of the publication commented on the news.

In mid-May, insiders revealed that Samsung would be announcing new foldable devices on July 26th. According to sources, the company will release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones, which will go on sale on August 11.