Samsung he announced Gamer Training, a revolutionary training program to help gamers of all levels improve their performance. The Game Portal Samsung ‘Embrace your game’ and the Samsung YouTube channel will propose innovative contents, including analysis and guides created by the most expert professional players and content creators.

They will also be organised interactive training activities, video workshops and tutorials, while many other useful materials for gamers of all categories will be made available. There will be no shortage of news on the latest products and gaming technologies from Samsung.

In particular, the section Level Up Gamer Training of the platform will offer a very practical approach with tips, tricks and tips on how to face all the bosses in Diablo Immortal and how to progress as a player in World of Warcraft. For every type of gamer, from casual to hardcore, Level Up will provide information on titles for smartphones, PCs and consoles.

“Samsung’s goal is to help people have as much fun as possible with video games. Gamer Training will contribute to this by offering a large number of enthusiasts across Europe the opportunity to give their best in gaming and get the most enjoyment out of it,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Europe.

“We are thrilled to partner with amazing trainers and content creators, including Randolph. We are also happy to partner with Activision Blizzard for this initiative, as we have a common goal of train a new generation of players ambitious.”

“The “Embrace your game” initiative will help everyone feel an integral part of the gaming community and to make informed decisions about gaming technology, while at the same time making gaming an even more important part of European culture.”

Level Up will be an unmissable event for fans of Blizzard games, who will be able to follow the performances of some of the most well-known and talented professional players and content creators. Among these, there will be: