Samsung he announced Gamer Training, a revolutionary training program to help gamers of all levels improve their performance. The Game Portal Samsung ‘Embrace your game’ and the Samsung YouTube channel will propose innovative contents, including analysis and guides created by the most expert professional players and content creators.
They will also be organised interactive training activities, video workshops and tutorials, while many other useful materials for gamers of all categories will be made available. There will be no shortage of news on the latest products and gaming technologies from Samsung.
In particular, the section Level Up Gamer Training of the platform will offer a very practical approach with tips, tricks and tips on how to face all the bosses in Diablo Immortal and how to progress as a player in World of Warcraft. For every type of gamer, from casual to hardcore, Level Up will provide information on titles for smartphones, PCs and consoles.
“Samsung’s goal is to help people have as much fun as possible with video games. Gamer Training will contribute to this by offering a large number of enthusiasts across Europe the opportunity to give their best in gaming and get the most enjoyment out of it,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Europe.
“We are thrilled to partner with amazing trainers and content creators, including Randolph. We are also happy to partner with Activision Blizzard for this initiative, as we have a common goal of train a new generation of players ambitious.”
“The “Embrace your game” initiative will help everyone feel an integral part of the gaming community and to make informed decisions about gaming technology, while at the same time making gaming an even more important part of European culture.”
Level Up will be an unmissable event for fans of Blizzard games, who will be able to follow the performances of some of the most well-known and talented professional players and content creators. Among these, there will be:
- QueenE: A true Overwatch 2 expert, combining skill and friendliness in her broadcasts. Originally from Sweden but based in the United Kingdom, this streamer is appreciated for her funny comments and helpful advice. She served as general manager of the Swedish team in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup and won the bronze medal (female category) in the StarCraft2 IeSF World Championship.
- AnnacakeLIVE: A very popular and passionate Twitch streamer. She charms her viewers with her sunny disposition and her mastery of Diablo. She currently lives in Frankfurt, Germany.
- LittleMoTAC: An Overwatch 2 streamer committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the world of gaming, fighting for greater representation.
- Rage Darling: A World of Warcraft content creator who delivers an engaging and positive experience through his passion, expertise, and inclusive attitude.
The best hardware
Whoever wishes improve your gaming setup with the best monitors, smartphones and other products you will be able to do it thanks to the Hardware section of Gamer Training, which will contain suggestions suitable for players of all levels.
These suggestions they will be able to go from choosing the best gaming monitor to creating a customized PC from scratch, passing through replacing the GPU and selecting the best SSD cards. The platform will provide useful information for all types of gaming systems, whether PC or console for use on the sofa.
Alex Brooks of TechFlow is our consultant for hardware issues. Alex is a technology enthusiast, known for his accurate analysis and practical guides. He has a following of over 460,000 people on social media.
Gamer Training is one of the initiatives of Samsung’s new “Embrace Your Game” platform. This platform is founded on the idea that There isn’t just one way to be a gamer and that a new, dynamic and varied community is increasingly forming.
Samsung created a series of gaming products which allow each gamer to customize the setup according to their preferences and style, starting from the assumption that high quality products are able to offer extraordinary experiences for gamers.
“Embrace your game” products include:
- Odyssey OLED G9 monitor: the world’s first Dual QHD OLED screen with 32:9 aspect ratio. Neo Quantum Processor Pro ensures exceptionally detailed image quality, using artificial intelligence to determine which parts of an image need to be refined. The new monitor also features Samsung’s Gaming Hub, a cloud-based application that helps you avoid console or lengthy game downloads.
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: The most advanced Galaxy smartphone optimized for mobile gaming thanks to the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and 5000 mAh battery.
- Neo QLED 4K 65″ QN90C TV: Quantum Matrix technology with Mini LED to create an incredibly sharp image. The 4K Neural Quantum Processor uses artificial intelligence and 20 neural networks to improve sound, brightness, color and detail.
