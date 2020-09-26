Samsung is constantly doing something new these days. Now it has dropped the ‘F’ bomb. Actually, we are talking about the latest, best and #FullOn Galaxy F series associated with the company’s smartphone. The world’s leading smartphone company Samsung has recently announced this. This time the special thing is that Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to introduce its new product. The social media campaign #WheresTheF has started for this new product. Within a few minutes of its launch, this campaign reached the top of Twitter trends.

Samsung again made Flipkart feel #FullOn with full energy and for those who cannot compromise on quality, they have dropped the advanced series of smartphones equipped with the best features.

India’s most trusted smartphone brand Samsung has announced a partnership with Flipkart, the country’s domestic e-commerce platform, to cater to the growing demand for aspiring young consumers. This global first launch of Galaxy F Series will definitely make Gen Z happy. All the social and professional needs of Gen Z are linked to a smartphone that gives a great performance.

The teaser looks very good, so it is to be expected that it will be able to explain the features of the brand-new Samsung smartphone series ‘Full On’ well and put it in front. This series has been introduced keeping in mind the habits and behavior of Gen Z. Gen Z has a style that makes him want to enjoy life every moment.

How does it do all this? According to what we know so far, the Galaxy F41, the first model of the #FullOn Galaxy F series, is built on Samsung’s best and innovative technology and is being marketed through a deep understanding of Flipkart’s consumers. It gives the #FullOnPower on its own 6000mAh battery. Its battery lasts long and works great. Another #FullOnLit feature of this smartphone is sAMOLED Display, which will make you #FullOnFlex. Festive Season and Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale are just a few days away, and regardless of your choice of movies, games, music or entertainment, this partnership will definitely give the ‘full on’ experience.

Currently, when most people are working from home and children are studying online, phone usage has increased by at least 6 hours in a day. In such a situation, a high-quality smartphone, not ambition, has become a necessity.

Asim Warsi, senior vice president and head of e-commerce business, Samsung India, says, “At Samsung, we focus fully on the innovations required by customers. In India, Galaxy F is designed in partnership with Flipkart and it Celebrating the growing ambitions of consumers with a keen interest in social media. With Galaxy F, Samsung and Flipkart are offering young consumers with options to enjoy all the moments of life. Galaxy F stands for ‘full on “- The lifestyle that tells about today’s Young Gen Z consumers and we are confident that the Galaxy F Series smartphones will be able to live up to ‘full on’.”

Regarding the partnership with Samsung, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has said, “As a domestic company, we understand the mood and pulse of Indian customers well and work closely with brands to bring value products Our strategic partnership with Samsung strengthens our commitment to reach the latest technology to more than 250 million customers across India, especially at a time when smartphones are getting a lot of work and significant changes in their lives Are bringing

We are waiting for more features to come, but one thing is absolutely certain that this smartphone will give superfast speed to its users with complete freedom. Are you excited about this phone? You have to be patient till 5.30 pm on October 8, when the Galaxy F41 smartphone ‘Full On Festival’ will have a global debut. It will be streaming online. Keep an eye on the social media handles of Samsung and Flipkart to learn more about this and register for the “Full On Festival”.

