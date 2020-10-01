Samsung galaxy f41

You must have seen live streaming music of international musicians and their concert videos on social media. Now the time has come for India to have such a spectacular program. Therefore, Samsung is going to organize a virtual #FullOn Festival to launch its latest smartphone series Galaxy F, in which veteran stars will perform. You must have read our post about the big launch of Galaxy F41, the first smartphone of Galaxy F series. This phone has the best features such as a strong 6000mAh battery, a very special SAMOLED Infinity-U display and a stunning 64MP Camera. This device is going to be launched on October 8 at 5.30 pm through the banging online concert #FullOn Festival. Actually, everyone was eagerly waiting to know the stars performing in this super fun event. Eventually, the wait is over.

So these are the four rockstars that will fill your boring life #FullPower during the Samsung Galaxy F41 launch. * Drumroll *



If a person can excite people, excite them even in an online concert, she is Neha Kakkar!



Bollywood singer, trend classical singer, reality show judge – Niti Mohan is multi talented and further enhances the list of celebrities performing at the #FullOn Festival.



The festival will not only have music, but will also have fun-filled programs. After music and dance, Rahul Dua will make you laugh with his comedy.



You can never miss the #FullOn performance of Divine, who recognizes hip-hop music in India and Mumbai!

In this country crazy entertainment, this concert is like good news for everyone who is bored with everyday life. It will not only be full of glamor and fun, but after months of boredom and restrictions, this great experience will refresh everyone. The #FullOn Festival with a team of better artists is indeed a concert that is also necessary for the Galaxy F41 launch. Actually, it is not just a phone but it is a way to live for a generation whose expectations from life are very high and she gets them.

This phone is getting much praise due to giving users much better convenience than expected, equipped with excellent performance and all the features. So far, only three features of the phone have been announced and these features have already created a stir on social media platforms. The Galaxy F41 will come with a great display, powerful battery and a tremendous camera setup that will give a ‘full-on’ experience from movies to games, music and entertainment. Most Indians are using their smartphones for at least 6 hours every day for their work or education, so a high-performance smartphone has become an important requirement, not just a desire. Another special thing about this phone is that it Flipkart And marks the beginning of a customer-centric partnership between Samsung, bringing the latest technology to more than 250 million customers in India. Especially at a time when smartphones are very useful for people and are bringing significant changes in their lives. Go to the Samsung website here And know how you can make life #FullOn fun with the new Galaxy F41.

So, mark your calendar for the most fun and fabulous online concert that you can attend from your home. To witness the launch of #FullOn Night and the launch of # GalaxyF41 equipped with great features on October 8, 5.30 pm Facebook live Connect with Samsung or Youtube, Twitter, Flipkart App And watch its live streaming on Times of India. Of course, the event will continue to dominate the Internet, so it’s best you don’t miss it or be ready for #FullOn FOMO!

